ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Up 66.8% in June

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECMOHO

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of ECMOHO worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECMOHO Price Performance

MOHO stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 31,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. ECMOHO has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO ( NASDAQ:MOHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 76.43% and a negative net margin of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers.

