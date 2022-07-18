Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.41.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

