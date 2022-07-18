Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $124.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,934,000 after acquiring an additional 303,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, XN LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 343.5% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $72.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

