Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Performance

NYSE:ELMD opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.83%.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

