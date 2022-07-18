ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 61.5% in June

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
ENEOS Price Performance
Shares of JXHLY traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 7.22. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is 7.80. ENEOS has a 1-year low of 6.91 and a 1-year high of 8.74.
ENEOS Company Profile
ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.
