EpiK Protocol Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $870,366.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.8% against the dollar and now trades at $957.85 or 0.04324151 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Coin Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol
