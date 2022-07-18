Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from 350.00 to 380.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.36, but opened at $33.87. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 14,597 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

