Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 18th (BWA, CFPUF, CFX, CHT, CPYYY, EXFY, GRAB, HLI, IDEXY, JPM)

Equities Research Analysts' upgrades for Monday, July 18th:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.00.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

NU (NYSE:NU) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. New Street Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $205.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

