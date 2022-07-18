Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 18th (BWA, CFPUF, CFX, CHT, CPYYY, EXFY, GRAB, HLI, IDEXY, JPM)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 18th:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.00.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

NU (NYSE:NU) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. New Street Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $205.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

