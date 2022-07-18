Essex LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.74.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

