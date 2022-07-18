Essex LLC Has $998,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

