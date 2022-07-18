Essex LLC Increases Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,843 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,490 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Transocean by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $2.74. 889,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,540,070. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.94. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

