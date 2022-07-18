Essex LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Essex LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,231,000.

IYJ traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.20. 145,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

