EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of EuroDry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EuroDry during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EuroDry during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

EuroDry Stock Performance

EDRY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 57.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.