Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Everbridge Stock Up 2.8 %

Everbridge stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1,959.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,775,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

