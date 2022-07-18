Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 52688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Excelsior Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$45.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.
Excelsior Mining Company Profile
Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.
