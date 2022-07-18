ExclusiveCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $121.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,642.04 and approximately $121.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002483 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000436 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

