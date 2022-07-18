ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stake Lifted by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for about 2.1% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of ExlService worth $109,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ExlService by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.11. 942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,716. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $156.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

