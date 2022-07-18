Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $132,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.