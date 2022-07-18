Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPN. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.25) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($37.42) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,224.33 ($38.35).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,748 ($32.68) on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,242 ($26.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($43.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,642.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,519.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,808.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Experian’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, for a total transaction of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79). In other news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.38), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($2,958,520.81). Also, insider Ruba Borno bought 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, for a total transaction of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

