Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,175 ($37.76).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Experian to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ruba Borno bought 937 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79). In other Experian news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.38), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($2,958,520.81). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79).

Experian Price Performance

Experian Increases Dividend

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,772 ($32.97) on Wednesday. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,242 ($26.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($43.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17. The company has a market capitalization of £25.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,642.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,519.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,808.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

