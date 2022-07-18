Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eyenovia Stock Performance
EYEN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. 150,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,296. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.06. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
