Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

EYEN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. 150,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,296. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.06. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,865,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,743.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,246.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 219,874 shares of company stock worth $433,109. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

