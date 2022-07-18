F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $167.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFIV. StockNews.com cut F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.29. F5 has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

