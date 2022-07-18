F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $178.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.17.

FFIV opened at $148.33 on Thursday. F5 has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

