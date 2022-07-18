Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Falconswap (FSW) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $527,106.99 and $192.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com.

Falconswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

