Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares rose 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 74,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,512,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $160,461,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $73,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Farfetch by 1,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Farfetch by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its position in Farfetch by 405.2% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

