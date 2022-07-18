Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

