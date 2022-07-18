Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Down 4.7%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.02. 455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 288,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATH. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

