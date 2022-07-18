Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $121.00.

7/4/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $120.00.

6/30/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $133.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $128.00 to $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.43. 401,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,166. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

