FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 234.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FDX stock opened at $217.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $301.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.