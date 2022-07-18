FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.34 on Friday. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

FedNat Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FedNat during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.