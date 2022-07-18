FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FedNat Stock Performance
NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.34 on Friday. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat
FedNat Company Profile
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedNat (FNHC)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.