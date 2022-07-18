Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.90

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.90 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.90 ($0.14), with a volume of 92446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating and issued a GBX 12.55 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of £44.94 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

