Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.08) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($36.39) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,810 ($21.53).

Shares of FEVR traded up GBX 54.14 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 920.64 ($10.95). 2,229,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,907. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,422.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,427.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,801.96.

In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($118,396.19). In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Laura Kate Hagan bought 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($11,876.19). Also, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($118,396.19).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

