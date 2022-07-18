FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 1,898,733 shares of FG Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,904,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,684.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGF stock remained flat at $1.48 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,954. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

