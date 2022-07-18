Filecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $288.59 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $288.59 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.87 or 0.00026559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 832.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $981.09 or 0.04441018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 237,266,260 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

