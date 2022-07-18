First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Short Interest Update

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Farmers Financial stock remained flat at $60.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

