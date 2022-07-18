First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

FSLR traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. 19,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

