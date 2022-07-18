First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $40.97 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

