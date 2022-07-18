First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.