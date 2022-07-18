First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNSC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $32.98.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
