Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 266.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

