Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 465,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $140.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.