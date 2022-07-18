Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 29.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 8,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

