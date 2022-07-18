Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.88 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.33. 69,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

