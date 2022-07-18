Forward Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

COLD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. 15,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,604. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

