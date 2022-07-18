Forward Management LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Equity Residential makes up approximately 0.2% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,411. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

