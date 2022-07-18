Forward Management LLC Takes $118.12 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 711,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,115,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.11. 44,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

