Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRHLF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 2.6 %

FRHLF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.71. 28,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

