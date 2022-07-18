freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th.

freenet Stock Performance

FNTN stock opened at €22.75 ($22.75) on Thursday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($32.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.12.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

