FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $187,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,767,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,127,588.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $352.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 101.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

