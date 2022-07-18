Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 464.0 days.

Future Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Future has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Future from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Future from GBX 4,512 ($53.66) to GBX 3,253 ($38.69) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Future from GBX 3,900 ($46.38) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

