Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCLH traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $12.85. 640,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,964,838. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

